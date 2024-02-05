Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Reaches New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $182.83 and last traded at $181.99, with a volume of 801859 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $182.78.

The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBOE. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Argus downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.78.

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,918.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

