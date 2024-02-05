Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Reaches New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $182.83 and last traded at $181.99, with a volume of 801859 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $182.78.
The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Report on CBOE
Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets
In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,918.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Cboe Global Markets
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.
Cboe Global Markets Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Cboe Global Markets Company Profile
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cboe Global Markets
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Survey: Top 10 Industries Where People Would Invest $10K [2024]
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Driven Brands has road to recovery
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Markets suddenly price Eli Lilly stock for a breakout on earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.