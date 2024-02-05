Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Carter’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Shares of CRI opened at $76.42 on Friday. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.74%.

In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,767.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

