Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Price Target to $26.00

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on COUR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Coursera in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Coursera from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Coursera from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Coursera from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.82.

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 1.62. Coursera has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $21.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.20.

In other Coursera news, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $32,294.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 228,450 shares in the company, valued at $4,482,189. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $932,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,646,854 shares in the company, valued at $49,363,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 1,646 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $32,294.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 228,450 shares in the company, valued at $4,482,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,223,990 shares of company stock worth $24,308,899 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Coursera in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 187.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the third quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 108.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

