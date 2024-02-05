Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Price Target to $62.00

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Nextracker in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Nextracker from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nextracker from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.91.

Shares of Nextracker stock opened at $57.99 on Thursday. Nextracker has a twelve month low of $28.24 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXT. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 4th quarter valued at $12,759,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Nextracker by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 862,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,414,000 after buying an additional 211,192 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Nextracker by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,927,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,319,000 after buying an additional 446,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in Nextracker during the fourth quarter worth about $13,908,000. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

