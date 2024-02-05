Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$177.93.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$168.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd.
Insider Buying and Selling
Canadian National Railway Stock Performance
Shares of CNR stock opened at C$170.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$109.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$164.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$156.39. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$143.13 and a 52 week high of C$171.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89.
Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.62%.
About Canadian National Railway
Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.
