Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $200.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $197.95.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $171.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.83. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $88.12 and a 52-week high of $172.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total value of $1,555,317.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,904 shares in the company, valued at $17,048,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,329 shares of company stock worth $8,807,853. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $7,304,000. Cercano Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 585,457 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $88,954,000 after buying an additional 274,076 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 228,867 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,774,000 after buying an additional 14,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

