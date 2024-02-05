Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Up 1.5 %

Can-Fite BioPharma stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $4.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.52.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,146.62% and a negative return on equity of 143.59%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CANF. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at $756,000. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

(Get Free Report)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

