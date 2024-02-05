Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $44.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.42. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $56.04.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 8.55%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 55.85%.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $132,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,885.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 38,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.