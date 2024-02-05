Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Calithera Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 496,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares during the period. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

