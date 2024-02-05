C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Cut to $85.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $74.13 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $71.57 and a 52 week high of $106.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 90.04%.

In other news, CEO David P. Bozeman bought 1,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $149,818.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,391 shares in the company, valued at $11,971,457.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,453,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,173,000 after purchasing an additional 937,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,174,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,302,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 220.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 540,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,950,000 after acquiring an additional 371,682 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $891,417,000 after acquiring an additional 365,084 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

