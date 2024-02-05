Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Receives GBX 2,989.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,989.17 ($38.00).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.05) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bunzl

Bunzl Price Performance

About Bunzl

BNZL stock opened at GBX 3,208 ($40.78) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.24. Bunzl has a one year low of GBX 2,680 ($34.07) and a one year high of GBX 3,268 ($41.55). The firm has a market capitalization of £10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 2,212.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,150.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,966.71.

(Get Free Report

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.