Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $108.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered Bunge Global from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bunge Global from $160.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.22.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Bunge Global by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 533.3% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 45.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.
