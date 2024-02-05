Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $169.53.

BLDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. B. Riley raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 10.2% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.5% in the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $180.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.14 and a 200 day moving average of $141.33. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $76.69 and a 52 week high of $182.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 2.04.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

