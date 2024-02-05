Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $46.25 to $49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on Brookfield from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.60.

Get Brookfield alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Brookfield

Brookfield Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BN opened at $39.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.98. Brookfield has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $41.23. The company has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,305.67 and a beta of 1.50.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $24.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -933.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $157,777.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $210,440,063.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,352,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,376,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $157,777.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,440,063.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,512 over the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield by 4,670.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.