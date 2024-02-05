Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.11.

NYSE:BIP opened at $31.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $37.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.03 and a 200 day moving average of $29.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 224.23 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,092.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 80,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

