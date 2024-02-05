Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target Increased to $46.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from $42.00 to $46.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.92 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.59.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $40.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.92. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $41.22.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 51.79% and a return on equity of 91.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,298 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 30,651.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,097,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,564,000 after buying an additional 30,996,329 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 39.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,723,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,364,000 after buying an additional 7,329,168 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 16.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,250,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,517,000 after buying an additional 2,625,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 10.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,217,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,734 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

