Brokerages Set SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target at $40.91

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.91.

SM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 289.7% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,647,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,422 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,492,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,425,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $677,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,931 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 88.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,602 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 405.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,086,000 after purchasing an additional 948,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SM opened at $35.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 4.18. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $43.73.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.32 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 34.03% and a return on equity of 20.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.53%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

