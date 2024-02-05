Brokerages Set RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Target Price at $232.44

Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $232.44.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RNR shares. TD Cowen started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock.

In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $171,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,699 shares in the company, valued at $18,251,071. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $171,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,699 shares in the company, valued at $18,251,071. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total value of $209,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,817,863.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,417,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,072,235,000 after buying an additional 120,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,503,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $839,935,000 after purchasing an additional 440,083 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 5.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,270,000 after purchasing an additional 129,891 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,197,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $409,795,000 after purchasing an additional 93,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 7.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,052,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,390,000 after purchasing an additional 135,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

RNR stock opened at $226.25 on Monday. RenaissanceRe has a 1-year low of $174.22 and a 1-year high of $233.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.30.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $3.64. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 33.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 2.97%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

