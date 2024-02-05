Brokerages Set Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) PT at $39.83

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.83.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE MSGE opened at $33.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.92. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $40.81.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $142.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSGE. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,383,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,783,000 after buying an additional 5,723,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,451,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,276,000 after buying an additional 2,658,518 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $62,652,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,314,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 101.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,789,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,497,000 after purchasing an additional 901,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

