Brokerages Set Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Target Price at GBX 3,057.50

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,057.50 ($38.87).

EXPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($31.15) target price on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,880 ($36.61) price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($47.04) price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

In other news, insider Craig Boundy sold 226,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,192 ($40.58), for a total transaction of £7,219,218.72 ($9,177,750.72). Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPN stock opened at GBX 3,303 ($41.99) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,754.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.63. Experian has a 52 week low of GBX 2,366 ($30.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,370 ($42.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.92, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,144.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,896.46.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. Experian’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

