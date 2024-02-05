Brokerages Set EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Target Price at $15.20

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised EverQuote from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on EverQuote from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum began coverage on EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on EverQuote from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Get EverQuote alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EVER

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

EverQuote Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in EverQuote by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 1,200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in EverQuote by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVER opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.60. EverQuote has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.13 million, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.87.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.32. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 34.24% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $55.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EverQuote

(Get Free Report

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.