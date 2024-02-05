Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

BYFC stock opened at $6.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.61. Broadway Financial has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $11.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,471,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Broadway Financial by 31.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 74,096 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Broadway Financial by 10.5% in the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,011 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 16,328 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Broadway Financial by 22.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 31,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadway Financial in the second quarter worth about $160,000. 12.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

