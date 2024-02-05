BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

BSIG opened at $21.36 on Friday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $26.88. The stock has a market cap of $886.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average of $19.20.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 400.00% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.29 million. As a group, analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

