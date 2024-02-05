Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Bridgeline Digital Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Bridgeline Digital has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.43.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 27th. The software maker reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 59.40% and a negative return on equity of 53.26%. Analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
