Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Bridgeline Digital has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.43.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 27th. The software maker reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 59.40% and a negative return on equity of 53.26%. Analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bridgeline Digital

About Bridgeline Digital

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Free Report ) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.