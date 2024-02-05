BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG) Shares Purchased by Tanager Wealth Management LLP

Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report) by 210.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,616 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP owned approximately 3.05% of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF worth $13,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 51.6% in the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,457,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,711,000 after acquiring an additional 495,795 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 1,295,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,200,000 after acquiring an additional 156,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,791,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,242,000 after acquiring an additional 136,075 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 656,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,311,000 after acquiring an additional 127,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $5,026,000.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BKAG stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.75. The stock had a trading volume of 26,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,385. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $39.22 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.13.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Profile

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

