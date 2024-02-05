BNB Price Tops $300.76 on Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 5th. BNB has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion and $871.39 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $300.76 or 0.00705382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,546,260 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,546,328.90455726. The last known price of BNB is 304.65972988 USD and is up 1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2052 active market(s) with $899,581,641.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.