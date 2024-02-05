Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 37.3% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 176,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,623,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 78,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,170 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 19,035 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,216,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $331,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,646.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on THC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on THC

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.37. 512,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,464. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.10. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $49.76 and a 52-week high of $90.44.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.