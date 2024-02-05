Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 2,442 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 52.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $882,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $859.00 to $983.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $850.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $837.33.

NYSE DECK traded down $23.98 on Monday, hitting $858.08. 216,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,358. The business’s fifty day moving average is $709.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $604.65. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $395.90 and a 12 month high of $903.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.48 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $70,375,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

