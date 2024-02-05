Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 126,359 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,209 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 126,359 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,660,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lyft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,942,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Lyft by 2,804.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,235,135 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,990,000 after buying an additional 3,123,735 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,854,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $248,485,000 after buying an additional 2,050,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lyft

In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $70,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 650,958 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $230,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 301,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $70,862.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 650,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,972 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,245 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on LYFT. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Lyft from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.22.

Lyft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,771,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,178,362. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.90. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $18.36.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 20.72% and a negative return on equity of 170.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

See Also

