Blueshift Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 68.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,410 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 9,123 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 636,812 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $23,747,000 after buying an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $231,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.0% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 56,454 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% in the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 37,639 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 363,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $13,553,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 4.4 %

FCX stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.33. 6,281,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,354,027. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $44.70. The company has a market cap of $54.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average is $38.81.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 23.62%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.