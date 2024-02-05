Blueshift Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Toast by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Toast by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Toast by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Toast by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Toast by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 224,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $4,131,413.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 160,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,445.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 224,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $4,131,413.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 160,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,445.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 2,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $49,926.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,112,195.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 694,286 shares of company stock worth $12,047,357 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TOST shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Toast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Toast from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Toast from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.65.

Shares of TOST traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,194,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,922,040. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.40. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 1.65.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Toast had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

