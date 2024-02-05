Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,510 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 199.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,771 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $4,781,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $4,781,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,107,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,294,455. The firm has a market cap of $194.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $89.67 and a 52 week high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

