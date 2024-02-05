Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $781,000 Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,313 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 40.5% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $1.08 on Monday, reaching $65.36. 3,902,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,579,426. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24. The company has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.00 and a 200 day moving average of $59.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,963 shares of company stock valued at $6,154,790. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.64.

View Our Latest Report on FTNT

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.