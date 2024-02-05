Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 109,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000. Ford Motor accounts for approximately 0.8% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in F. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 81,406.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,241,000 after acquiring an additional 30,164,236 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 133.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,721,009 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,509,000 after acquiring an additional 11,832,600 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 18.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,733,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $918,894,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481,852 shares during the period. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on F shares. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.74.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Trading Down 2.9 %

F stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.79. 33,243,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,353,219. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.73. The company has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.