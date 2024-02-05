Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $623,000 in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 22.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 17.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 41.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $331,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,646.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on THC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.93.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:THC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,464. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.17. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $49.76 and a 12-month high of $90.44.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

