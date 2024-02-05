Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $866,000 Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,730 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC raised its holdings in Paramount Global by 635.0% during the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Redburn Atlantic cut Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Paramount Global Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:PARA traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.97. 4,680,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,592,707. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average of $13.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.84.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paramount Global

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.