Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $654,000 Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 16,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,776,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,318,857. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.18. The firm has a market cap of $141.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 323,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $4,396,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,172,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,500 shares of company stock worth $7,095,265. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.56.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

