Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty accounts for about 1.6% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $528.95.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $5.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $499.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $479.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $435.49. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $368.02 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.