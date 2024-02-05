Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.43. 320,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,418. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.89, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.92. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Roth Mkm started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.60.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

See Also

