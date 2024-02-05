Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires 9,447 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 457.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares during the quarter. Republic Services comprises about 1.0% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its stake in Republic Services by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 15,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.67.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of RSG stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $173.29. The company had a trading volume of 307,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,267. The firm has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.44 and a twelve month high of $174.46.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

