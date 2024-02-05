Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,547 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAL. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,563,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,262,825,000 after acquiring an additional 995,107 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.4% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $244,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 104.2% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 58,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.17. 3,335,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,738,808. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

