Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Sold by JRM Investment Counsel LLC

JRM Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,377 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Mortgage Trust accounts for approximately 0.2% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BXMT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 10,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 60,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BXMT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.09. 2,653,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,111,094. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $24.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average of $21.71.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.99%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 217.54%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $26,123.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,908.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $26,123.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,908.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $48,277.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,069,263.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,104 shares of company stock worth $155,387 over the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

