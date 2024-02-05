Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BLPH stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $697,110.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.21.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 34.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 33,527 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,338,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 31,460 shares during the last quarter. 28.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

