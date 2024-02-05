Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $12.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $697,110.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLPH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 34.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 33,527 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $182,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $7,338,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 31,460 shares during the period. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.