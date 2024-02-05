Beldex Price Tops $0.0431 on Top Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 5th. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0431 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $267.33 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,331.05 or 0.05367950 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00082553 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00029461 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00014020 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00021074 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,049,855 coins and its circulating supply is 6,196,989,862 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

