BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several research analysts have commented on BCE shares. TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

Institutional Trading of BCE

BCE Trading Down 3.3 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 88.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 45.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE opened at $39.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.59. BCE has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $48.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 9.37%. On average, research analysts predict that BCE will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

