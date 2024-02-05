BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.
Several research analysts have commented on BCE shares. TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on BCE
Institutional Trading of BCE
BCE Trading Down 3.3 %
BCE opened at $39.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.59. BCE has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $48.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.
BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 9.37%. On average, research analysts predict that BCE will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.
BCE Company Profile
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BCE
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.