Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.09.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Baxter International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BAX stock opened at $38.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $50.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baxter International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,935,000. Carmignac Gestion increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 467.0% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,848,773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,537 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,307,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 69.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,491,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $244,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 18.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,629,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

