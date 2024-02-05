Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 491.67 ($6.25).
Separately, Citigroup downgraded Barratt Developments to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 571 ($7.26) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th.
View Our Latest Report on BDEV
Barratt Developments Price Performance
About Barratt Developments
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Barratt Developments
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.