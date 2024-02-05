Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 491.67 ($6.25).

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Barratt Developments to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 571 ($7.26) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Barratt Developments Price Performance

About Barratt Developments

Shares of LON BDEV opened at GBX 529.80 ($6.74) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 4.62. The company has a market cap of £5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1,000.38, a P/E/G ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 541.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 478.28. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 384.15 ($4.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 582.60 ($7.41).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

