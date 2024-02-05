Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD) Insider Sells £24,097.92 in Stock

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD – Get Free Report) insider Malcolm Groat sold 43,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.71), for a total value of £24,097.92 ($30,635.55).

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Price Performance

Shares of Baronsmead Second Venture Trust stock opened at GBX 56.50 ($0.72) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £203.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,825.00 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 54.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 54.59. Baronsmead Second Venture Trust has a one year low of GBX 49.60 ($0.63) and a one year high of GBX 61.50 ($0.78).

Get Baronsmead Second Venture Trust alerts:

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a yield of 4.13%. Baronsmead Second Venture Trust’s payout ratio is presently -25,000.00%.

About Baronsmead Second Venture Trust

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, technology-enabled companies, and healthcare sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baronsmead Second Venture Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.