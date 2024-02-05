Barclays Trims Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Target Price to $280.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 12.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $460.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.20.

CHTR stock opened at $319.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $377.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.46. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $315.02 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 35.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 87,903 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.37, for a total transaction of $36,424,366.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 132,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,027,507.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $508,684,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,984,000 after purchasing an additional 617,287 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 462.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after buying an additional 445,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 507.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,557,000 after buying an additional 398,954 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,163,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

